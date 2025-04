Robert Gray of Shady Lawn Farms gives Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg a look at their soybean drill, featuring the Great Plains Precision Seeding System. Though drills are traditionally known as a ‘controlled spill,’ this system has proved its advantages for the Putnam County farm.

