2025 Ohio Beef Expo junior show champions

The 2025 Ohio Beef Expo was held March 13-16 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), is the premier event for Ohio’s cattle industry including seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show, and much more all in one place.

The Junior Show recorded over 950 entries. Showmanship was held Friday, followed by the market animal show on Saturday and the heifer show on Sunday. Junior Showmanship was judged by the sibling duo, Calli Spengler, Cascade IA, and Ty Bayer, Fort Collins, CO. Market animals and BBS heifers were evaluated by Lydell Meier, Clinton, TN. BBS market animals were sorted by Cory Thomsen, Madison, SD. The heifer show judge was John McCurry, Hutchinson, KS.

To provide added recognition for the Buckeye Breeder’s Series (BBS) program featuring Ohio’s bred, born, and raised registered steers and heifers, the Ohio Beef Expo added a new Buckeye Breeder Series-only show with the selection of a Top 5 BBS steers and heifers with separate premiums and banners.… Continue reading