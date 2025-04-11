2025 Ohio Beef Expo junior showmanship results
The 2025 Ohio Beef Expo was held March 13-16 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), is the premier event for Ohio’s cattle industry including seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show, and much more all in one place.
The Junior Show recorded over 950 entries. Showmanship was held Friday, followed by the market animal show on Saturday and the heifer show on Sunday. Junior Showmanship was judged by the sibling duo, Calli Spengler, Cascade IA, and Ty Bayer, Fort Collins, CO.
Showmanship results from the junior show are as follows:
Top Ten Beginner Division:
Champion – Annabelle Berry, Knox County
Reserve – Madison Fisher, Perry County
3rd – Addison Fennig, Mercer County
4th – Ellie Montgomery, Gallia County
5th – Brooklyn Berry, Knox County
6th – Bristol McDowel, Wood County
7th – Rylee Mullen, Coshocton County
8th – Beau Sautter, Sandusky County
9th – Dawsen Bolen, Ashland County
10th – Macie Miller, Fairfield County
Top Ten Junior Division:
Champion – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County
Reserve – Lillian Harder, Sandusky County
3rd – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
4th – Landon Moore, Fairfield County
5th – Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
6th – Reid Bishop, Clark County
7th – Emma Helsinger, Preble County
8th – D’lelah Laber, Highland County
9th – Garrett Reusch, Medina County
10th – Tavin Warner, Sandusky County
Top Ten Novice Division:
Champion – Brody Bolen, Ashland County
Reserve – Emery Simpson, Brown County
3rd – Carrie Gahler, Ottawa County
4th – Ella Elliot, Gallia County
5th – Reagan Farrar, Jackson County
6th – Ellanor, Tarbert, Fairfield County
7th – Kinsley Moore, Ottawa County
8th – Brooklyn Warner, Belmont County
9th – Natalee Eichorn, Morrow County
10th – Addi Foreman, Lorain County
Top Ten Intermediate Division:
Champion – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Reserve – Olivia Jones, Allen County
3rd – Jorja Morgan, Gallia County
4th – Lorgan Burtchin, Wood County
5th – Piper Shepard, Henry County
6th – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County
7th – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
8th – Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
9th – Owen Bailey, Wayne County
10th – Jozie Beiser, Preble County
Top Ten Senior Division:
Champion – Blake Herdman, Highland County
Reserve – Carly Sanders, Highland County
3rd – Brade Wright, Perry County
4th – Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County
5th – Haylee Robinson, Pickaway County
6th – Marissa Graham, Licking County
7th – Karlie Kennedy, Adams County
8th – Colten Beck, Morrow County
9th – Logan Schroder, Defiance County
10th – Owen Seedorf, Wood Count
For complete details on the 2025 Ohio Beef Expo visit www.ohiobeefexpo.com