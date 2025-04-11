2025 Ohio Beef Expo junior showmanship results

The 2025 Ohio Beef Expo was held March 13-16 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), is the premier event for Ohio’s cattle industry including seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show, and much more all in one place.

The Junior Show recorded over 950 entries. Showmanship was held Friday, followed by the market animal show on Saturday and the heifer show on Sunday. Junior Showmanship was judged by the sibling duo, Calli Spengler, Cascade IA, and Ty Bayer, Fort Collins, CO.

Showmanship results from the junior show are as follows:

Top Ten Beginner Division:

Champion – Annabelle Berry, Knox County

Reserve – Madison Fisher, Perry County

3rd – Addison Fennig, Mercer County

4th – Ellie Montgomery, Gallia County

5th – Brooklyn Berry, Knox County

6th – Bristol McDowel, Wood County

7th – Rylee Mullen, Coshocton County

8th – Beau Sautter, Sandusky County

9th – Dawsen Bolen, Ashland County

10th – Macie Miller, Fairfield County

Top Ten Junior Division:

Champion – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County

Reserve – Lillian Harder, Sandusky County

3rd – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County

4th – Landon Moore, Fairfield County

5th – Naomi Fennig, Mercer County

6th – Reid Bishop, Clark County

7th – Emma Helsinger, Preble County

8th – D’lelah Laber, Highland County

9th – Garrett Reusch, Medina County

10th – Tavin Warner, Sandusky County

Top Ten Novice Division:

Champion – Brody Bolen, Ashland County

Reserve – Emery Simpson, Brown County

3rd – Carrie Gahler, Ottawa County

4th – Ella Elliot, Gallia County

5th – Reagan Farrar, Jackson County

6th – Ellanor, Tarbert, Fairfield County

7th – Kinsley Moore, Ottawa County

8th – Brooklyn Warner, Belmont County

9th – Natalee Eichorn, Morrow County

10th – Addi Foreman, Lorain County

Top Ten Intermediate Division:

Champion – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

Reserve – Olivia Jones, Allen County

3rd – Jorja Morgan, Gallia County

4th – Lorgan Burtchin, Wood County

5th – Piper Shepard, Henry County

6th – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County

7th – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County

8th – Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

9th – Owen Bailey, Wayne County

10th – Jozie Beiser, Preble County

Top Ten Senior Division:

Champion – Blake Herdman, Highland County

Reserve – Carly Sanders, Highland County

3rd – Brade Wright, Perry County

4th – Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County

5th – Haylee Robinson, Pickaway County

6th – Marissa Graham, Licking County

7th – Karlie Kennedy, Adams County

8th – Colten Beck, Morrow County

9th – Logan Schroder, Defiance County

10th – Owen Seedorf, Wood Count

For complete details on the 2025 Ohio Beef Expo visit www.ohiobeefexpo.com