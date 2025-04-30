2025 Ohio FFA Convention Schedule
The 2025 Ohio FFA Convention is set to take place the first Thursday, May 1 and Friday, May 2. The event recognizes the best of the best in Ohio’s outstanding FFA membership. Ohio Ag Net will be their covering the event from the perspective of our student FFA reporters.
The following is the schedule, courtesy of the Ohio FFA Association. For a PDF version, click here.
THURSDAY, MAY 1, 2025
8:00 am
- Set Up: Agriscience Fair, Proficiencies, & National Chapter Displays – Bricker
- Convention Registration Open – Celeste
- Ag Mechanics Engineering CDE – Bricker
- Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
- Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
- Industry Welcome Breakfast – Rhodes (for State Officer Candidates)
8:30 am
- Workshops – Bricker
9:45 am
- PRE-SESSION
10:00 am – FIRST SESSION
- Opening Ceremony
- Teacher/Administrator Recognition
- Chapter Trust Awards
- FFA Charitable Giving Recognition
- FFA Foundation Scholarships
- Ohio FFA Works Program Recognition
- Recognition of New FFA Chapters
- Keynote Speaker – A’ric Jackson
- Announcement of the 2025-26 Ohio FFA Officer Ballot
- Closing Ceremony
12:00 pm
- Delegate Business Session & Luncheon – Rhodes
2:15 pm
- PRE-SESSION
2:30 pm – SECOND SESSION
- Opening Ceremony
- Chapter Awards:
- Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapters
- Top 10 Growing Leaders Chapters
- Top 10 Building Communities Chapters
- Top 10 Strengthening Agriculture Chapters
- Top 10 Chapters
6:30 pm
- Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker
- Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker
6:15 pm
- PRE-SESSION
6:30 pm – THIRD SESSION
- Opening Ceremony
- Honorary State FFA Degree Ceremony
- National Winners Recognition
- Star American FFA Degree Recognition
- Star State FFA Degree Recognition
- Keynote Speaker – Luke Jennings, National FFA Secretary
- Proficiency Award Recognition (Fiber and/or Oil Crop through Wildlife Management)
- Closing Ceremony
FRIDAY, MAY 2, 2025
8:00 am
- Convention Registration Open – Celeste
- Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
- Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
9:00 am
- Choir Practice – Bricker
- Band Practice – Rhodes
9:15 am
- PRE-SESSION
9:30 am – FOURTH SESSION
- Opening Ceremony
- Greetings – Leah Amstutz, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce
- Officer Awards:
- Secretary’s Award
- Treasurer’s Award
- Reporter’s Award
12:00 pm
- Friends of the FFA Luncheon – Rhodes
12:30 pm
- Talent Showcase – Celeste
1:00 pm
- Workshops – Bricker
2:00 pm
- Workshops – Bricker
1:45 pm
- PRE-SESSION
2:00 pm – FIFTH SESSION – A
- Opening Ceremony
- Band and Choir Presentation
- Keynote Speaker – Anna Moeller, Ohio FFA President
- Conferring of the State FFA Degree (M-Z Chapters)
- Closing Ceremony
4:00 pm
- Workshops – Bricker
4:30 pm
- Band and Choir Musical Presentation – Celeste
5:30 pm
- Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker
- Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker
5:45 pm
- PRE-SESSION
6:00 pm – FIFTH SESSION – B
- Opening Ceremony
- Band and Choir Presentation
- Keynote Speaker – Anna Moeller, Ohio FFA President
- 2025-26 Ohio FFA Officer Announcement
- Conferring of the State FFA Degree (A-L Chapters)
- Officer Installation
- Closing Ceremony