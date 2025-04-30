2025 Ohio FFA Convention Schedule

The 2025 Ohio FFA Convention is set to take place the first Thursday, May 1 and Friday, May 2. The event recognizes the best of the best in Ohio’s outstanding FFA membership. Ohio Ag Net will be their covering the event from the perspective of our student FFA reporters.

The following is the schedule, courtesy of the Ohio FFA Association. For a PDF version, click here.

THURSDAY, MAY 1, 2025 8:00 am Set Up: Agriscience Fair, Proficiencies, & National Chapter Displays – Bricker

Convention Registration Open – Celeste

Ag Mechanics Engineering CDE – Bricker

Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker

Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker

Industry Welcome Breakfast – Rhodes (for State Officer Candidates) 8:30 am Workshops – Bricker 9:45 am PRE-SESSION 10:00 am – FIRST SESSION Opening Ceremony

Teacher/Administrator Recognition

Chapter Trust Awards

FFA Charitable Giving Recognition

FFA Foundation Scholarships

Ohio FFA Works Program Recognition

Recognition of New FFA Chapters

Keynote Speaker – A’ric Jackson

Announcement of the 2025-26 Ohio FFA Officer Ballot

Closing Ceremony 12:00 pm Delegate Business Session & Luncheon – Rhodes 2:15 pm PRE-SESSION 2:30 pm – SECOND SESSION Opening Ceremony

Chapter Awards: Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapters

Top 10 Growing Leaders Chapters

Top 10 Building Communities Chapters

Top 10 Strengthening Agriculture Chapters

Top 10 Chapters Keynote Speaker – John Beede Proficiency Award Recognition (Accounting through Equine Science) Closing Ceremony 6:30 pm Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker

Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker 6:15 pm PRE-SESSION 6:30 pm – THIRD SESSION Opening Ceremony

Honorary State FFA Degree Ceremony

National Winners Recognition

Star American FFA Degree Recognition

Star State FFA Degree Recognition

Keynote Speaker – Luke Jennings, National FFA Secretary

Proficiency Award Recognition (Fiber and/or Oil Crop through Wildlife Management)

Closing Ceremony

FRIDAY, MAY 2, 2025 8:00 am Convention Registration Open – Celeste

Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker

Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker 9:00 am Choir Practice – Bricker

Band Practice – Rhodes 9:15 am PRE-SESSION 9:30 am – FOURTH SESSION Opening Ceremony

Greetings – Leah Amstutz, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce

Officer Awards: Secretary’s Award

Treasurer’s Award

Reporter’s Award Career Development Event Recognition Agriscience Fair Recognition Closing Ceremony 12:00 pm Friends of the FFA Luncheon – Rhodes 12:30 pm Talent Showcase – Celeste 1:00 pm Workshops – Bricker 2:00 pm Workshops – Bricker 1:45 pm PRE-SESSION 2:00 pm – FIFTH SESSION – A Opening Ceremony

Band and Choir Presentation

Keynote Speaker – Anna Moeller, Ohio FFA President

Conferring of the State FFA Degree (M-Z Chapters)

Closing Ceremony 4:00 pm Workshops – Bricker 4:30 pm Band and Choir Musical Presentation – Celeste 5:30 pm Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker

Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker 5:45 pm PRE-SESSION 6:00 pm – FIFTH SESSION – B Opening Ceremony

Band and Choir Presentation

Keynote Speaker – Anna Moeller, Ohio FFA President

2025-26 Ohio FFA Officer Announcement

Conferring of the State FFA Degree (A-L Chapters)

Officer Installation

Closing Ceremony

