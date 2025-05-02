2025 Ohio FFA State Convention Session Highlights

Photo highlights from the 2025 Ohio FFA State Convention, courtesy of Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporters Sydney Beiting, Alexis White, Cole Bauman, Tara Kremer, and Emily Lichtle.

Tara Kremer – New Bremen FFA Emily Lichtle of Crestview FFA interviewing with Dale Minyo Dale Minyo and Tara Kremer Dale Minyo and Cole Bauman of the Liberty Center FFA

Session One

Session One of the 97th annual Ohio FFA Convention began with the outgoing 2024-2025 State FFA Officers recognizing teachers and administrators who impacted their lives. 15 chapters were recognized for donating over $1,000 to Ohio FFA, and other chapters were acknowledged for raising money for a charity of their choice. A total of $178,120 was raised for charities through the Ohio FFA. Senior members received a variety of FFA Foundation scholarships and recognition for their involvement in the Ohio FFA Works Program. Additionally, nine new chapters joined the over 300 FFAs across the state of Ohio.… Continue reading