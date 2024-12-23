2025 OSU Soil Health Webinar Series

By Cassandra Brown, Manbir Rakkar, Rachel Cochran, CCA, and Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Get ready to dig into soil health with the 2025 Soil Health Webinar Series hosted by The Ohio State University Agronomic Crops Team. In this monthly series starting in January, farmers, industry, and academic experts will weigh in on practical steps to improve soil health and measure impact on crop yield and farm profitability. This year’s topics are based primarily on viewer requests from recent years. The series runs through April.

Register today at go.osu.edu/SoilHealthWeb for one or all four sessions. Continuing education credits will be available for Certified Crop Advisers who view the program live. Recordings will also be available through the Ohio State Agronomy YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@OSUAgronomicCrops.

This year’s topics include the following: soil health, basics and practicalities of biologicals, comparing soil health tests, soil health in urban areas. Registration is at go.osu.edu/SoilHealthWeb… Continue reading