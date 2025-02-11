2025 Overholt Drainage School and Conservation Drainage Network Meeting

By Vinayak Shedekar, The Ohio State University

Advanced technologies for drainage design, installation, and management will be the focus of this year’s Overholt Drainage School, which will be held from March 11-14 on the Ohio State University campus in Lima. Additionally, the Conservation Drainage Network’s Annual Meeting will be held from April 1-3, in Champaign, Ill.

The 5-day Overholt Drainage School will cover a wide range of topics including planning, design and installation, drainage economics, topographic mapping, drainage law, GPS surveying, drainage design software, and use of agricultural conservation practices to manage water quality.

The program is open to anyone interested in subsurface drainage design and installation, including drainage contractors, professional engineers, district technicians, consultants, NRCS and agency professionals. Landowners and producers who intend to install or repair drainage systems on their own can greatly benefit by learning the key principles of drainage design and installation.