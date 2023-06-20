3D Scouting Tool Improves Accuracy of Soybean Defoliation Estimates

By Laura Temple, Soybean Research & Information Network

Scouting serves as the primary defense farmers have against insects. Entomologists have set a variety of thresholds for different pests to help farmers determine when treatment is needed to protect soybean yield.

In the case of leaf-chewing insects like beetles, caterpillars and grasshoppers, estimating percent leaf defoliation serves as a scouting shortcut. However, the human eye isn’t very good at estimating defoliation levels, according to Kelley Tilmon, professor of entomology at Ohio State University.

“We’ve established defoliation thresholds at various growth stages that trigger when farmers should treat to control insects,” she explains. “For example, during pod development and fill, soybeans can tolerate 10% leaf defoliation. But it is harder to determine what that looks like than it sounds.”

Thanks to soy checkoff support from the North Central Soybean Research Program, or NCSRP, and the Ohio Soybean Council, Tilmon and her team developed a tool to help estimate soybean defoliation levels.… Continue reading