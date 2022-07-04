4-H Clover’s CODE: Creating Opportunities Designed for Everyone

By Sally A. McClaskey, Ohio 4-H Youth Development

For 4-H members, summer is all about camping, project work and county fairs, but for many 4-H’ers, this summer will also include the opportunity to explore coding, computers and creativity.

Clovers CODE (Creating Opportunities Designed for Everyone) began in 2019 as part of the Apple Community Education Initiative and the effort to introduce youth to problem-solving, computer literacy and coding through hands-on activities.

This summer, 4-H professionals offering Clovers CODE programs will be at overnight camps, day camp programs, pop-up events, and county fairs. According to Mark Light, 4-H STEM specialist, technology-related 4-H programs are growing in popularity. “STEM-based projects are the second largest project area in Ohio. Kids use technology every day, not just during the school year. Our goal is to help them continue that creative process through the summer.”

Youth at the William H. Adams Community Center in Columbus started with Clovers CODE in January.