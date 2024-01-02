By Liz Avers, Sara Foos, Jenny Morlock, Ohio State University Extension, Wood County

“Kids these days” is a phrase we often hear with a tone of frustration. We’ve heard it said that today’s youth don’t know how to function without technology, have little work ethic, and struggle with communication and connection. As the 4-H Staff in Wood County, let us share with you our perspective of 4-H “kids these days” and how they are building a foundation for a bright future.

With behind-the-scenes support from a handful of adults, 47 teen counselors demonstrated exceptional leadership by planning and executing Wood County 4-H Camp for 216 campers this summer. They participated in 24 hours of training on topics such as critical thinking, stages of youth development, and emergency preparedness. As a team, they created an original theme, planned detailed activities to fill 12+ hours a day, and created theatrical skits, campfires, and song leading for all campers to enjoy. Planning…