4-H Roth Scholars program preparing student leaders

The National 4-H Council announced a partnership with Atlanta-based businessman and philanthropist, Joel Roth, who provided a $1.1 million gift to launch the 4-H Leadership Academy (The Academy). This two-year pilot will provide 25 high school students with employability skills that business leaders seek, including communication, leadership, ethics, conflict resolution and social responsibility.

Known as Roth Scholars, The Academy’s first cohort are participants from five 4-H Cooperative Extension Land Grant Universities. Students from Ohio selected for the program are: Dane Creswell, Makenna Lybarger Campbell Pohlman, Logan Pridemore, and Campbell Reese.

“The 4-H Leadership Academy advances a commitment shared by 4-H and Mr. Roth to help young people develop the skills they need to prepare for work and life,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “We thank Mr. Roth for his gratitude and this avenue to share leadership skills where our young people can learn, grow and be work ready.”

Academy participants will receive stipends to support research projects that address community challenges.… Continue reading