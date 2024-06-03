4Rs represent different things to different people

By Matt Reese

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program means different things to different groups of people involved with certified retailer Legacy Farmers Cooperative based in Hancock County.

Paige Scott is the precision services manager for Legacy Farmers Cooperative, which includes overseeing 4R stewardship and H2Ohio implementation. Additionally, she contributes to scouting, tissue testing, carbon market discussions, and introduces new technologies in progressive agriculture.

"The 4R certification means quite a bit at Legacy Farmers. I think one of the most important parts about it internally is that it really holds us accountable to ourselves. Our employees know that we are doing the absolute best that we can to do everything right by not only our customers, but the environment by following the 4Rs. Every year we go through the audits and our locations get to see the practices we've put into place to make sure we're following the 4R certification. It really affects how we do our fertilizer applications, our sales, and our recommendations clear down to the customer level," Scott said.