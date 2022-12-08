A big year for ‘Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer’

Farm Credit Mid-America’s “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” program has officially wrapped up its second year with major increases, both in the amount donated and the counties involved.

Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo travelled to the Norwalk office of Farm Credit Mid-America to recap the program for 2022 and hear about the contest’s winners. Guests from Farm Credit Mid-America include Evan Hahn, regional vice president of ag lending, Shandra French, financial officer, and Lindy McClaughlin, associate financial officer, … Continue reading