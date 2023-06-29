A call to restore Fourth of July 1776 principles

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Before I launch into this month’s column, I offer you a few famous quotes to chew on.

Plato said, “If you do not take an interest in government, you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.”

President John Adams, our second president, said, “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion.” Here’s another gem from him: “Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

Benjamin Franklin said, “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Thomas Paine wrote in Common Sense,“Government even in its best state is but a necessary evil; in its worst state an intolerable one.”

And finally, Frederic Bastiat, French economist, stated in 1849, "Government is the great fiction through which everybody endeavors to live at the expense of everyone else, and the prospect of reversing it, does not appear promising."