A conversation with the Chair of the United Soybean Board (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Phillip Good is a soybean, corn, cotton, cattle, and catfish farmer from Macon, Mississippi. He has served as a member of the United Soybean Board (USB) for the past seven years and was recently elected to serve as Chaiman of the board. The Ohio Field Leader had a chance to catch up with Phillip and learn more about USB initiatives in 2025.

OFL – Stewarding the Soybean Check-off dollars of all the different soybean growers across the country, leading a board of 77 members and an executive team as well is quite an undertaking. What are some of the things you’re excited about as we go into 2025 and some new initiatives and opportunities?

Good – The USB Board is made up of a group of great farmer leaders. They come from over 30 states from around the country.