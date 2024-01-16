A conversation with…Brian Baldridge, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture

From a wild start in his role as director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture in 2023 to an exciting year ahead in 2024, Brian Baldridge had plenty to say on a recent Ohio Ag Net podcast. Here are some highlights.

Q: First, could we look back at the last year for the ODA? How were you first few months in the role as ODA Director?

Director Baldridge: I started Feb. 1 of 2023 in this role. Obviously, in February it’s busy because we’re thinking ahead to our crop season. I was on the job 3 days and we had a tragedy of a train derailment in East Palestine that affected those folks in that region tremendously. We were a secondary agency with that, but at ODA we knew that we were preparing to assist the ag community when those questions about health and safety arose. We stayed in touched with our partners for the first 3 weeks before we were heavily involved.… Continue reading