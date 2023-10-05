A cooperative experience for Ohio high schoolers

Educators in the Appalachian Region of Ohio have been working with area high schools to share information about cooperative business models and agricultural careers.

Since the early 1900s, cooperatives have been active in rural America, from small grocery co-ops to multi-state agricultural co-ops. Many people in many counties in the Appalachian Region of Ohio struggle with poverty. The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (OSU-CFAES) Center for Cooperatives has been working to raise awareness about the co-op business model as an opportunity for economic development and justice in the region. They’ve been showing young people how cooperatives can be a strategy for sustainability.

"After learning more about the future talent needs of cooperatives, a colleague suggested we develop a program to help young people see varied cooperative career opportunities, and I was excited to help young people see agriculture from lots of perspectives the way I have been lucky to personally," said Hannah Scott, CFAES Center for Cooperatives at OSU program director, who comes from an Ohio farm family.