A custom operator’s perspective – Anhydrous Cab Cam – Craig ‘Biggin’ Schlechty

In this first Cab Cam of 2024, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood heads to the corner of Shelby County near Miami County for a conversation with Craig ‘Biggin’ Schlechty, a custom operator busy with anhydrous application. He talks about progress on his first day of fieldwork this year, his perspective as a custom farmer, safety around anhydrous, and much more.

