A deeper look at the Chinese soy demand

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The U.S. Soybean Board (USB) represents the interests of soybean farmers from across the country, all over the world. Steve Reinhard, an Ohio farmer and current chairman of the USB recently traveled to China in support of these efforts.

"When it comes to trade all around the world, obviously there's a lot of work being done on multiple fronts in India and Africa and other places to create more trade opportunities. China is still the 900-pound gorilla in the room when it comes to the sheer volume of exports that they consume," Reinhard said. "We traveled to China to the Chinese International Import Exposition. It is a huge show designed for anybody that wants to import things into China. They will display what they have to offer. The USDA had a booth at the exhibit and then across the aisle from USDA the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) also had a display.