A family affair — The assembly of a newly purchased end table

By Don “Doc” Sanders

The prelude to this story some of you know is a few months ago, I was married for the third time. While the events of my previous wives dying were tragedies in my life, my first two wives passed away. Judy, my veterinary partner for over 40 years, died of an aggressive bone cancer 23 days after diagnosis. Kristen, my second wife, passed away from COVID complications.

Seven months ago, I married again. Her name is Jaye, and like my earlier spouses, she is truly a blessing, especially as we start life together.

From my previous marital experiences, I contemplated having her sign a release that I wouldn’t be responsible if something happened to her, but I knew that this geriatric codger was lucky to have anyone interested, so I left out the part about signing a liability release clause.

I can report that any time you take on a new wife, there is a "breaking in" period that takes some getting used to.