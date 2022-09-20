A flying ATV? Ryse Recon turns heads at Farm Science Review

The Ryse Recon aircraft from Ryse Aero Technologies is the talk of the town at the 2022 Farm Science Review. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood spoke with Mick Kowitz, founder/CEO of Ryse Aero Technologies, talking the unique flying machine that’s being billed as a working solution for farmers.

The Recon is an eVTOL and resides within the ultralight category, meaning its potential pilots need no formal certification to fly it. While easy to use, the price tag of $150,000 remains a challenge for many.

Learn more about safety, battery life, top speed, and thoughts of onlooking farmers in this video.