A focus on farm stress

By Dee Jepsen

This time of year, it’s possible to look back with different outlooks about how the past year has treated us, especially if we’re involved with agriculture. The year 2023 has served us with many fluctuations, whether it be the weather, the markets, supply chain delays, labor shortages or any combination of other stressors.

Yet, rural people continue to be resilient in the unique way they face each day and each season. Old timers’ quotes portray resilience in phrases like “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” or “look for the rainbow beyond the clouds.” These words can add optimism to those daily tasks that appear impossible for us to complete, especially if we are lacking in faith and motivation in our own abilities. It is through this lens, that we take time to recognize and highlight farm resilience during several mental well-being activities that occur in November.

Farm stress awareness campaign

The Ohio Agricultural Mental Health Alliance was formed to support the mental well-being of farmers, agricultural workers, and their families.… Continue reading