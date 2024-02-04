A focus on herd health and service

By Matt Reese

With a background as a veterinarian, Dave Shoup has worked extensively on herd health in his family-owned Wayne County farrow-to-finish swine operation.

"We work with multiple contracted facilities and are located in three counties. Relatively speaking for the size of our swine operation, we are spread over considerable area because we like to be able to use manure over as many acres as we can. I work with three of my brothers on the farm and we each have our own niche in the operation and we think that works out pretty well," Shoup said. "Years ago, I had heard the nightmares of comingling pigs into nurseries from multiple sow locations. The way we do it is kind of complex, and it probably only works in our setup where we're fairly well isolated away from other hog farmers here in Wayne County. It's all designed to establish a consistent herd immunity on all sow farms to our endemically established diseases through vaccination and direct exposure.…