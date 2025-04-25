A harvest of legacy, leadership at Bird’s Haven Farms

By Matt Reese

Bird’s Haven Farms is celebrating 30 years of growing a wide variety of vegetables and melons for the residents of Licking County and beyond. Tom and Ann Bird purchased 110 acres north of Granville in 1995 and made the move to Ohio from Colorado, where they’d lived and raised a family for 30 years. Bryn Bird was 11 years old at the time her parents moved the family to Ohio.

"My brother, Lee, and I were born in Colorado. He was a year older than me. He was just meant to farm. When we were little out in Colorado, we had a little playhouse and where the swings should go, he laid windows down and turned it into a greenhouse with an irrigation drip system. He was 10 and I just wanted to swing," Bird said. "My parents just knew that we needed to come back to the farm and moved us out to Ohio.…