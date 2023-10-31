A historical look at December corn lows and soybean price potential

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week, corn finished down 15 cents and was nearly 30 cents off the highs from the previous week. Harvest pressure may finally be hitting the corn market. The commercial short positions in the market, which the trade usually views as farmer sales, are at the lower end of the range of the last 10 years. This should be concerning to unsold producers because it means farmers are way behind on sales and any futures rally may be met with increased sales pressure. It could also mean the low for the marketing year is not in yet.

A historical look at December corn lows

In 8 out of the last 16 years December corn has hit a low for the calendar year after Sept. 1. Half of those lows occurred in September and the other half of those lows came in November as seen in this chart:

So far, the low for the year was on Sept.