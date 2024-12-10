A history of conservation north of the Maumee River in Henry County

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Todd Hesterman has been implementing conservation practices on his Centennial Family Farm in Henry County since the late 1980s.

“My great grandfather settled here in 1892,” said Hesterman who farms with his father Ron and son Joe.

After several years Todd has recently been able to get all 120 acres of the original parcel back together under one name and farm number.

“It’s taken about four generations to get it all put back together in one piece. It had gotten divided amongst family members over the years, and we finally got it all back in in one owner’s name. It is hard to imagine that 120 acres can be split that many ways,” he said.

The Hestermans farm primarily Hoytville and Nappanee soil types. They raise soybeans, corn, wheat, some popcorn, and a little hay.