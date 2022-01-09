A legislative update for OCA

By Dale Minyo and Matt Reese

President Joe Biden’s recent announcement and discussion regarding his Administration’s work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry was top of mind for many at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet this weekend.

At the Awards Banquet, attendees heard from Ethan Lane, the Vice President of Government Affairs at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association who talked about some of the key recent developments for the beef industry at the federal level, including work from the Biden Administration.

"There is a lot to like here, but a lot of what we just heard from the Administration was not new. They have restated this stuff several times over the course of the year. The "Product of the USA" labeling items they've been working on, we petitioned them last year to do that. They took action on it over the summer. They have been moving forward on that.…