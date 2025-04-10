A little help yields a big impact in classrooms 

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Teachers have a huge job to do with limited time, budgets and resources. So, when it comes to incorporating the amazing lessons that can be learned through agricultural production in the classroom, a little bit of help can go a long way.

Donna Meller is a teacher at Pettisville High School. She teaches eighth grade science, environmental science, physics, chemistry, anatomy, physiology, and a high school research class. She had an interest in incorporating more real world, agricultural-based lessons in her teaching, but was not sure how to go about it.

“Even though it’s a very rural area, the students don’t have a farming background. I was realizing they did not understand where their food was coming from. I had to make it real world for them and also connect it to what was in their world around them,” Meller said. “John Poulson was the ag teacher at the time and he was a huge mentor of mine.… Continue reading