A look at 2021 corn marketings

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The market is in a holding pattern until more is known about the national yield. Weather forecasts for extreme heat and limited precipitation over the next two weeks is a concern. The upcoming August 12 USDA report is one of the more important of the year because it will release the first satellite yield estimates and include a planted acres update. Plus, the market is still wondering if grain will be shipped out of Ukraine by Black Sea routes. With all of these unknowns, substantial price risk in either direction remains.

2021 corn marketing summary

Following provides an overall summary of the trades I made for the 2021 crop year. To evaluate the full potential of a marketing year, it is important to analyze the three variables that make up the cash price received: futures, basis and carry.

Futures

For the crop years 2013 through 2019, the most profitable marketing approach was to be 100% priced on futures before harvest.… Continue reading