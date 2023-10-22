A look at 2023 soybean diseases

With Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off and Horatio Lopez-Nicora, Ohio State University plant pathologist

Dusty: Through the growing season and this fall you have been in the lab looking at samples submitted with different soybean diseases. How did the 2023 season start out and progress from a disease standpoint?

Horacio: It was a pretty strange season. We started with very cool soils for those who planted at the end of April. Then we transitioned to that dry period, but it was a very strange drought. It was dry in the very top layer during that drought and we experienced very high evapotranspiration, but the soil underneath that dry layer was still moist. Seeds were germinating and growing a root, but taking a lot of time to emerge. We saw the roots growing out of any seed treatment effect, making those plants more vulnerable to a myriad of pathogens that we normally have in our field.… Continue reading