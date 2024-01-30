A look at corn prices moving forward

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The corn market might have finally found a temporary bottom, but everyone wants to know what direction corn prices will go in 2024. Weather here and around the world is the biggest price driver, but it is impossible to predict long term. Therefore, below are three charts that could provide some historical perspective for upcoming marketing plans.

Corn yields from 1975 to 2023

Since 1975, the national yield has increased from about 90 bushels per acre to nearly 180.

Over the last nearly 50 years, the average national yield has been within 2 bushels of or above the trendline yield almost 75% of the time. Using a linear trendline suggests that statistically, this year’s corn yield could be around 180.5. In most years, the weather is favorable enough to produce a normal crop across the U.S. as a whole.

