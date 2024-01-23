A look at fertilizer prices in Ohio      

By Amanda Bennett, Eric Richer, Clint Schroeder, Ohio State University Extension

In December 2023, OSU Extension launched a quarterly survey of fertilizer retailers in the state of Ohio to better understand local fertilizer prices. The survey was completed by 23 retailers across the state of Ohio from 18 different counties. Respondents were asked to quote spot prices as of the first day of the quarter (Jan. 1) with payment made by Jan. 15. Sale types included pickup (ie. freight on board or FOB) at the plant (any quantity), direct-to-farm delivery (truckloads), or delivered and applied (poultry litter only). No blending or application charges were to be included in the spot price.

In general survey participants reported the average price of all fertilizers was lower in Ohio compared to the national prices. In our survey, the fertilizer with the most movement in price was anhydrous ammonia with an average price ranging from $700 to $900 per ton with an average of $786 per ton.… Continue reading