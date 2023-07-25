A look at futures sales

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Corn rallied this week mostly because Russia closed the Black Sea corridor and then bombed the port facilities in Odessa, Ukraine. Over the past year, this corridor has allowed a lot of grain to be transported out of the region. Therefore, if no new trade deal is finalized and the grain movement infrastructure is destroyed, upside price potential could be very high. However, if the trade corridor is renewed, then there likely will be a market pull back.

Generally, the U.S. corn crop seems to have had nearly ideal July weather with timely rains to this point. While nothing is guaranteed yet, weather risk in the market is decreasing every day.

Market Action – 2023 Corn futures sales

Corn Trade 1– Futures sale

On 9/7/22, I sold the first 10% of my 2023 corn crop at $6.25 futures, which was at least 60 cents higher than my breakeven point for the year.… Continue reading