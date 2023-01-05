A look at “greenwashing”

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

Greenwashing occurs when a company misrepresents its sustainability or eco-friendly policies. Consumer activists are filing legal actions, greenwashing litigation, against the company. These lawsuits often involve allegations based on state and federal claims of unfair and deceptive trade practices, fraud and false advertising.

There is a federal case pending in Texas, Usler v. Vital Farms, Inc., that illustrates greenwashing litigation in agriculture. Nicholas A. Ulser is the lead plaintiff, a resident of Michigan, and a consumer. In the 40-page complaint, filed on May 20, 2021, Ulser states that he purchased Vital eggs on a regular basis because he believed Vital employed unique humane and ethical farming practices. Ulser and other named plaintiffs are represented by an animal rights organization and several civil litigation firms.

Vital Farms, Inc. is a Delaware corporation with its principal place of business in Austin, Texas. The company’s website, www.vitalfarms.com, describes how Vital Farms began “with a husband and wife, 20 Rhode Island Reds, an Austin pasture and a commitment to animal welfare.… Continue reading