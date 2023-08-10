A look at markets after the Black Sea Grain initiative

By Doug Tenney

Last month, as Cindy and I on a weeknight walked into an out-of-town restaurant, we were warmly greeted by four farmers I’ve enjoyed knowing for many years, Denny, Rick, Ron, and Russell (you know who you are). Cindy says she can’t take me anywhere without me seeing someone I know. She took some fun teasing from those guys. To their surprise, she dished it back. It was great to see them laughing, relaxed and enjoying a meal together. Farming is life and life is farming. It’s something to value and celebrate in the field as well as the table!

The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BGSI) ended last month on July 17 as expected. The last 10 days of July, Russia bombed Ukraine grain facilities for five consecutive days which included three grain export facilities in the Black Sea as well as one facility on the Danube River. The EU has been discussing the idea of working with Ukraine in order that its grain could be exported through other European ocean ports.… Continue reading