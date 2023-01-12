A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line.

For Bill Lynch of Union County, fishing alongside his dad made such a lasting impression that he decided to pursue a career in the fish industry. Lynch attended the Ohio State University, graduating with a B.S. and an M.S. degree in Fisheries Management in 1980 and 1982, respectively. Lynch worked for the School of Environment and Natural Resources for 18 years and then Ohio State Extension for another 12 years as the Aquatic Ecosystem Management Specialist.

Over his lifetime, Lynch completed many studies. One particular research subject made an impact on him.

"When I was at Ohio State, I had a lot of research experience with yellow perch.…