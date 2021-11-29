A look at Ohio’s judicial elections

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Woodrow Wilson once said that “the profession I chose was politics; the profession I entered was law. I entered the one because I thought it would lead to the other.”

Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, was the 28th President of the United States, serving from 1913 to 1921, so his strategy worked. This came to mind when I read the blog post of July 8, 2021 from Marianna Brown Bettman, a former appellate judge and a professor emeritus of law at the University of Cincinnati, on her website, legallyspeakingohio.com. This is what she reported.

“Ohio has always had a strange hybrid for judicial elections. There is a partisan primary, followed by the general election, which is nonpartisan. In July, Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 80 into law which makes the seats on the Supreme Court of Ohio and the intermediate court of appeals races partisan races, beginning in November 2022.… Continue reading