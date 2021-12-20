A look at the 2021 harvest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader: a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff

By mid-November, Ohio’s corn and soybean growers had already seen the first statewide snow of the season, but were nearing completion of harvest and close to the 5-year average in terms of progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Ohio Field Office.

Corn harvest was slightly ahead of last year and on pace with the 5-year average with 78% of the crop harvested. Soybean harvest progress still lagged slightly behind both last year and the 5-year average at 88% on Nov. 14.

Yield reports for soybeans were generally strong around many parts of Ohio. Maximizing those yields in many fields started with an early planting date and timely rainfall. According to research by Laura Lindsey, Ohio State University Extension State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist, the best yields in the 2021 variety trials have come from early April planted soybeans that caught timely rains in the R3 to R5 growth stage. … Continue reading