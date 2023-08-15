A look at the August WASDE

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

A while back the seals failed in top and bottom sashes of one of our sunroom windows. Cindy tackled the project of paperwork and photos of the cloudy glass to order replacements. We picked them up and I leaned them against the wall in the garage. Rather than add the installment to my “overdue to-do list,” she chose to bring them in and managed to remove the damaged bottom sash, aware that rain was in the forecast that evening. So when I came home, I had no choice but to finish the project which was really less “paneless” than I expected. So she won that one!! Here’s to hoping your fall equipment preparation list will go as smoothly and that you have some choice in the matter.

The Aug. 11 USDA WASDE Report was viewed as neutral with numbers close to trader expectations on several fronts.… Continue reading