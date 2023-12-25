A look at the Fair Labor Standards Act

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

Agriculture enjoys special treatment in some federal and state laws. One specific perk is the exemption from paying overtime to agricultural workers according to the Fair Labor Standards Act. Agriculture is exempt from being required to pay overtime. Some employers, however, may opt to pay overtime in order to stay competitive and keep employees, but that is optional. Let’s look at a recent case that discusses this exemption.

In the early 2000s, Jose Ageo Luna Vanegas, a Mexican citizen, entered the U.S. legally on an H-2B visa (used by various industries for labor shortages). The hours were long, and the construction work was hard, but Vanegas received overtime pay.

In 2017, Vanegas, took a position with the same company, Signet Builders, but this time on an H-2A guest worker visa that authorizes foreign workers to perform "agricultural" work in the U.S. on a temporary basis, if the proposed employer can show that there are too few domestic workers willing and able to do the work and that the use of the guest workers will not undercut local workers wages and working conditions.