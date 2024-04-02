A look at the March planting intentions report

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Of the 15 reports put out by the USDA each year the March planting intentions report is arguably the fourth or fifth most anticipated report of the year.

For corn the USDA surprised the market by dropping planting intentions to 90 million acres which is 1 million acres below what the Economic Forum printed in the middle of February. In the last 17 years the number of planted acres posted in the June report was higher than the intended acres of the March report 9 times. On average the amount of increase in acres to the June report was around 1 million acres.

Where do prices go now?

In the last 10 years the price of May corn on report day has moved up or down more than 20 cents only 1 time. In 8 of the last 10 years, the price of May corn the week after the report was trading in the opposite direction from the starting point it traded on report day.… Continue reading