A look at the stocks to use ratio

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The recent Pro Farmer Tour estimated a national yield of 168.1. If this happens prices will skyrocket much higher, because the lower yields would decrease carryout, and demand would have to be rationed.

However, in 8 of the last 10 years, the Pro Farmer’s corn yield estimate was between 2 and 6 bushels below the final USDA yield estimate posted in January. The market seems to be disregarding the Pro Farmer estimate though, and instead, is trading something closer to the August USDA production estimate. Weather data throughout the corn belt, along with satellite imagery, is indicating that yields are likely still in the mid 170s.

Comparing the stocks to use ratio between crop years is a common measure for determining how tight carryout is compared to other crop years. It essentially accounts for yield and demand inflation over time. It is calculated by taking final carryout divided by total usage.