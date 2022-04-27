A look at the weather now that spring has sprung

By Matt Reese

Many months of preparation have gone into preparing for Ohio’s planting season that will finally be taking place throughout the next few weeks. Farmers will be working hard to make the most of planting opportunities in what has so far been a cold, soggy spring.

Ohio’s soils remain on the wet side after an unusual winter.

“The winter was kind of strange. There was a lot of variability,” said Aaron Wilson, Research Scientist with the Byrd Center and State Climate Office of Ohio and Ohio State University Extension climate specialist. “We had a very warm December with record highs on Christmas Day. Cincinnati hit 69 degrees for the warmest Christmas day ever back to 1871. We had soil temperatures in Central and Southern Ohio in the low to mid 50s by Jan. 2, but then January got really cold. It was the 35th coldest January on record. It was a fairly dry January as well.… Continue reading