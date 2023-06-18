A look at vertical tillage

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader

Ask any farm equipment dealer what vertical tillage is, and most will have a definition that fits the line of tillage equipment which they sell. The reality is that any original definition for vertical tillage has been modified over time to fit the needs of the farmer, or to fit the products made available by the manufacturers. Over 24 different manufacturing companies produce vertical tillage tools of one sort of another, each tool with its own fit.

So, what is vertical tillage?

The one thing that most manufacturers will agree on however is that vertical tillage is not a disc. A disc is commonly defined as an implement that has 2 gangs of concave blades, typically set at an 18-degree angle which come in contact with almost 100% of the soil. A disc may produce a horizontal compaction layer. Discs and vertical tillage tools differ in soil density reduction. Compaction… Continue reading