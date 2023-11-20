A look back at 2023

Lawrence Onweller

We had about a week in April to get stuff planted early. If you missed that window then that put you well into May because of the rains. That corn planted in May just did not want to dry down and it took a long time to harvest. With the dryer it takes twice as long to take twice as much moisture out. Typically, we should be in the 18% moisture range and we were in the 24% moisture range.

We were extremely dry early, but when the corn is knee high, it doesn't take all that much moisture. And then we got our July and August rains like we have the previous 2 years, so that makes 3 years in a row we've gotten really good rains in July and August. That's what really makes a good yield. With it being dry earlier, we didn't have hardly any insect pressure or disease pressure until later on after when we started getting the rains.