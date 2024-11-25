A look back at 2024

Matt Spillman

The challenge in 2024 was getting enough water, but we had a really excellent year for what we were given. Our planting season started pretty early for us and that gave us a jump on things. The majority of the crop was planted in April or the first part of May. Then we had a 2-week spell of nothing but rain where 8 inches fell. That put us out for a while, but we continued on and got finished up there before Memorial Day.

Things were really looking good early on. Stands looked good for both corn and soybeans. We had slug issues in some soybeans but got through that without too much damage. We treated those with the Deadline pellets, and that really seemed to knock them back enough for the beans to get ahead.

We got a little dry there in June, but not terrible. We got a big rain around the Fourth of July with 4 inches that got us through most of July.