A look back at setting basis for 2022 corn crop

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The USDA report was neutral at best for corn. Yes, they lowered the corn yield, but demand decreased almost as much, leaving carryout at 2.2 billion bushels. Historically, when carryout has been over 2 billion, it has been too much corn for the market to handle.

Moving forward, the average yield may still change, but recent weather is indicating it may not shrink by much, and it may even increase. Export pace is the corn market’s biggest issue, because it is not even close to meeting USDA estimates. A demand increase will be needed to keep prices from becoming overvalued. If the market does pull back, demand could increase.

Setting basis on my 2022 corn crop

As I have shared before, I have 100% storage capacity for my crop on my farm. Having this much storage helps with harvest logistics and allows me to maximize profitability from market carry and more basis opportunities.