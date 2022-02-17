A look forward at the supply chain

A conversation with….

Robert Fox, director of the Knowledge Exchange Division for CoBank

OCJ: So what is the outlook for agriculture as we move in 2022?

Robert: I’m pretty confident 2022 is going to be a nice year for agriculture in general. Commodity prices are very strong and fundamentally supported. I don’t have too much concern about a decline in prices. Of course, commodities are natural hedge for inflation. If inflation become a further concern, I see commodity prices escalating with that. I know people have been concerned about input costs, and rightly so. Still, prices are strong enough to withstand those input costs.

We are left with some wildcard events. One is the COVID Omicron outbreak in China. Up to this point China has had a zero-COVID policy. They have been very rigorous and have been able to control COVID in China. Omicron is a different beast and if it starts to spread in China we don't know how aggressive they will be in shutting down plants and ports.