A look toward 2024

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

A good friend who is “all about horses” inspired me to take time to visit the Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. It was a quiet day at the track itself as all the attention was directed to a horse auction. As we meandered the grounds, a very welcoming lady staffer said to me, “Go wherever you want, no limits.” Cindy’s response, “Oh please, don’t tell him that.” She knows me…This harvest season was one for the books! The sky’s the limit!

As the year winds down, here are some reminders for the months ahead. Corn basis will see some improvements in nearby bids compared to those seen late in harvest. As November came to a close, numerous Ohio facilities had those bids at December minus 70 cents or even wider. The December to March corn spread reached its widest levels in 15 years as it maxed out at 26 cents.… Continue reading