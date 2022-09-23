A love story two centuries in the making

By Matt Reese

I was a bit surprised this summer when I called about a Historic Ohio Farm story and the phone was answered by a man with a distinct East Coast accent. I was even more surprised when I learned of the farm’s unique love story.

Steve Garguillo grew up in Newark, New Jersey. His father was a contractor.

"I started working with him when I was 12 years old, mixing cement and working with the guys. When I got out of college I decided I liked construction, so I stayed with that and worked with my Dad for many years. He retired when I was about 28, so I took the business over and ran that for about 25 years. It is tough running a business back East because of the congestion and traffic," Steve said. "I met Susan in New Jersey in 1982 when she was tending bar in my friend's club and I got her phone number.